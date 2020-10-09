Kolkata: BJP workers today protested against TMC government on the road of Kolkata in large numbers. During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, they are protesting against the lathi charge on workers and the alleged killing of party workers.

The Governor of West Bengal said that the law and order situation in the state is dangerous. He said, “The law and order situation in West Bengal is dangerous. There are terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda here. This is a challenge for the security of the country. 6 were arrested from here and the three others who were arrested also belong to this place. There was no news to the police and agencies. “

Law & order situation in West Bengal is very alarming. We have terror outfits like Al-Qaeda. It’s a threat to national security. 6 were arrested & the 3 arrested from elsewhere are also from this area. Police & state agency had no idea about it, it’s a very serious matter: WB Gov pic.twitter.com/jRRyISbSiY – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has filed a case against BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy, MP Lockett Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, BJP leaders Bharti Ghosh and Jayaprakash Mazumdar.

Police are working like Trinamool Congress cadre. it is clear that CM Mamata Banerjee is scared & is hence using police as her cadre. The cases lodged against us are shameful. This is not how a democracy works, we will fight legally: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/6WXs796t5Q pic.twitter.com/MrgKlYlHO8 – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “The police is acting like a TMC cadre. It is clear that CM Mamata Banerjee is scared and therefore is using the police as her cadre. The cases registered against us are shameful. A democracy does not work like this, we will fight legally.

Explain that thousands of BJP workers took to the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday, defying the guidelines related to Kovid-19 to march the State Secretariat on Thursday. Due to this, the police had to act on them, in which dozens of people were injured. Eyewitnesses and officials gave this information.

BJP workers marched towards ‘Nabanna’ over the alleged deteriorating state of law and order in the state. During this time many parts of both cities were affected. In order to disperse the protesters, the police had to release tear gas shells, shower them with water and even use sticks. Many BJP leaders and workers and policemen were also injured in the action.

