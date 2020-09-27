new Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda announced his much awaited team, which includes 37 new faces. There are 70 officials in this list, including 12 Vice-Presidents, 8 General Secretaries, 13 Secretaries and 23 spokespersons. Except for a few senior leaders, most of the low profile are less well-known faces. BJP president JP Nadda has played bets on young faces in the team. The party has placed special focus on keeping the leaders of electoral states in the organization.

12 National Vice President

On the post of National Vice President, 12 leaders have been kept as before. Among the new faces who have got the opportunity as national vice-presidents are Mukul Roy of West Bengal, Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma of UP, Annapurna Devi MP from Jharkhand, Dr. Bharti Ben Shial from MP, DK Aruna from Telangana, Nagaland. M. Chauba AO is Abdullah Kutty of Kerala. The party has also appointed former Union Agriculture Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Radha Mohan Singh, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as National Vice President.

8 Secretary-General

Many names in the national general secretary team are shocking. For example, the party surprised everyone by making Karnataka MLA CT Ravi, Andhra Pradesh D. Purun Deshwari and Assam MP Dilip Saikia the national general secretary. Tarun Chugh, who is looking after the responsibility of the National Secretary, has been promoted as the National General Secretary. JP Nadda has retained Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya of Amit Shah’s team to the post of general secretary.

13 secretaries

A total of 13 leaders have been made national ministers, in which all are new faces except Sunil Deodhar and Satya Kumar. Vinod Tawde from Maharashtra, Vinod Sonkar from UP, Vishveshwar Todu from Odisha, Arvind Menon from Delhi, Harish Dwivedi, Lok Sabha MP from UP, Pankaja Munde from Maharashtra, Om Prakash Dhruve from Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Hazra from West Bengal, Vijaya Rahatkar from Maharashtra and Rajasthan From, new faces like Dr. Alka Gurjar have got the chance to become national secretaries. Vinod Sonkar and Vijaya Rahatkar are the only two leaders in the previous team who were responsible for the post of President of Scheduled Front and Mahila Morcha respectively. However, the responsibility of the National Secretary is also new for both the leaders.

JP Nadda has appointed new faces on all fronts. Lok Sabha MP of Karnataka Tejashwi Surya was given the opportunity to replace Poonam Mahajan on the post of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president. In this way, new faces have also been appointed for the post of OBC, Kisan Morcha, Scheduled Castes and Tribes Morcha and Minority Morcha.

Many new spokesmen became

Party President JP Nadda has made a total of 23 spokespersons. This number is more than double that of the previous team. Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni will continue to be media head. Anil Baluni has also got the responsibility of chief spokesperson. Sanjay Mayukh will also remain co-incharge in the media team. Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Sanju Verma from Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Punjab, Odisha MP Aparajita Sarangi, Maharashtra MP Hina Gavit, Nagaland MLA Mamhonlumom Kikon, West Bengal’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht are the new faces who were made national spokespersons. has gone.

read this also

BJP’s new national executive announced, 10 leaders of UP got place in central team

BJP president JP Nadda announced his new team, these five new faces got a place