Prakashini Tripathi, Gorakhpur

Legislative Council member Devendra Pratap Singh from Faizabad-Gorakhpur constituency of UP succumbed to a road accident on Thursday. While going to Gorakhpur from Lucknow, Devendra Singh stayed at a tea shop near Faizabad. Meanwhile, while crossing the road, he was hit by a high speed vehicle. MLC Devendra Singh was seriously injured in the incident, after which he was admitted to a private hospital. He was later sent to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment.

Collision during road crossing

It is being told that Devendra Singh left from Lucknow to go to Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, he stayed in Rudauli with his friends to drink tea. Here he was crossing the road to reach his vehicle standing on the road, when a high speed vehicle hit him. MLC fainted on the spot after the collision of the vehicle.

Referred to Lucknow for better treatment

Soon after the accident, people present with MLC sent him to a private hospital here. After taking primary treatment of MLC in this hospital, he was referred to KGMU in Lucknow. The family members of MLC left for Lucknow with medical help. Police and locals are now searching for the vehicle that hit the MLC after the incident.