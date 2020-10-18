The BJP has retaliated after Shashi Tharoor’s controversial statement from Pakistan’s platform and defamed India. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Tharoor is trying to discredit India in Pakistan. Does Congress want to contest elections in Pakistan? He said, “Shashi Tharoor has made fun of India and has tried to show India from a bad scenario.”Let us tell that Tharoor told the Pakistan Forum that there is discrimination between Muslims and people of North-East in India. In Lahore Think Fest, he said that there is an atmosphere of fear of each other in India. People who look like Chinese are discriminated against. He favored the Tabligi Jamaat, stating that Muslims were harassed during the time of Corona.

On his statement, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, ‘No other country is as democratic as India. Everyone is concerned here. Tharoor did evil to India with Pakistani media. Patra said, ‘An MP from India can also make such a statement. He said that what kind of bias is being done by the Government of India and showing bigotry against Muslims. Shashi Tharoor is speaking this in Pakistan.

Patra said, “He never dared to ask Pakistan on which side does Pakistan persecute minorities and show bigotry.” Every day one learns what is happening with Hindus, Christians and Sikhs there. The kidnapping, rape and murder of a minority has become common there. After all, what do these people want? Does Congress want to contest elections from Pakistan? ‘

Sambit Patra said, ‘The whole world is watching the Kovid, how Narendra Modi has protected India, the lockdown has happened from time to time, how the work of delivering food grains to 80 crore people has been done and will continue till Chhath Puja. .

He said, Rahul Gandhi has already become a hero in China and Pakistan. After the removal of article 370, he said that many 100 people have died in Kashmir. After this he was mentioned by Imran Khan and said that a very big leader has said this. Mani Shankar Aiyar was also telling the Pakistan channel that the Modi government would have to be demolished. The anchor also remained speechless as to how he would bring down the government. Shashi Tharoor from India is addressing Imran Khan’s rally. Here Article 370 should come again, which is what Imran Khan wants, while P. Chidambaram is saying. What is this happening?