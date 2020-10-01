Chirag, son of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Ramveer Upadhyay suspended from BSP, has held the saffron flag. Chirag Upadhyay was given party membership by BJP state president Swatantradev Singh at the state headquarters on Thursday. Chirag’s father Ramvir Upadhyay is an MLA from Hathras in Sadabad. He is considered one of the BSP’s strongest leaders.Ramveer Upadhyay became a cabinet minister in Mayawati’s government in UP. BSP supremo Mayawati used to always forward the Brahmin card on the strength of these. However, Ramvir Upadhyay was suspended from the party by the BSP supremo over the party’s activities in the past. In such a situation, there was discussion that he would join the BJP. But son Chirag joined BJP on Thursday.

Former MLA Arun Malhotra and former DIG also became BJP

State President Swatantradev Singh and State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla gave Chirag Upadhyay the party membership in Lucknow at the BJP state headquarters. Along with this, former MLA Arun Malhotra and former DIG Kripashankar Singh also joined BJP. Arun Malhotra, a resident of Jalaun, was an MLA from Kalpi. At the same time, former DIG Kripa Shankar Singh, who lives in Jaunpur, will give his report in Kashi area.