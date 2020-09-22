The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line opposition to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday and support the government’s stand. This opposition has been issued by the opposition after opposition by the government over farmer bills. Let me tell you that due to the uproar by some opposition MPs on this subject, 8 MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire session.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Agriculture Bill a historic moment for history. He said that these (agriculture) bills will ensure complete change in the sector and empower crores of farmers. For three decades, the Farmers Bill has been forced and harassed by middlemen, the bill passed by Parliament will liberate them.

Know what else the PM said

He said that these (agriculture) bills will accelerate efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their greater prosperity. Agriculture Bill 5: The agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology, its access to farmers will now be facilitated, which will increase production. He said that I would like to reiterate that the minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement will continue. I want to make one thing clear that these laws are not against agricultural mandis. It will go on as before.

Opposition opposition

The Congress on Monday termed the suspension of eight opposition members as “undemocratic” and “unilateral”. The suspended members also include three Congress members. Party leader Rahul Gandhi said that the voice of the members was first suppressed and later they were suspended. Gandhi said that efforts are being made to silence democratic India by doing so.