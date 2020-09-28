In Jharkhand, BJP has alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is being given the facility to meet people by violating jail manual and law. BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev on Sunday alleged that the meeting of the leaders with Lalu Prasad is going on continuously and during this time jail rules and laws are being dismantled.Pratul said that the state’s Inspector General of Prisons has told the media that the ‘Kelly Bangle’ of the RIMS director cannot be considered a jail. Pratul said this statement is completely baseless as the High Court in its order dated August 24, 2018, while granting facility to Lalu Prasad to be treated in RIMS, remarked that the treatment should be in judicial custody in Ranchi. Pratul alleged that the jail manual is not being taken care of even during the meeting with Lalu. People meet them fearlessly and political talks also take place and no jail official is even present.

When asked about these BJP allegations, Virendra Bhushan, Inspector General of Prisons, clarified that Lalu Yadav is in judicial custody but he is currently under the supervision of the district administration in RIMS, not in the custody of the jail administration. Therefore, apart from the decision of the visitors, the district administration takes the other decision. Bhushan said that when state Health Minister Banna Gupta met Lalu Yadav, he had gone to inspect the system of Director K Kelly Bangle, who was declared as the Special Ward of RIMS as Health Minister. So how can anyone stop them?