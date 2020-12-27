By winning six out of eight seats of Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) of Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has wrested the rule of local body from Congress. On the other hand, JD (U), the party that participated in the Municipal Corporation Election (IMC) for the first time in Itanagar, has got nine seats.

The ruling BJP in the state got 10 seats in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation election with 20 seats while JDU got nine and one seat in NPP’s share. BJP has got one seat less than majority.

Secretary of the State Election Commission, Nyali Ette, said that out of the 10 seats BJP won in IMC, its candidates won unopposed. He said that out of the 142 seats of Zilla Parishad in the state so far, the results of 137 seats have been won by BJP, while BJP has won 2,688 seats out of a total of 8215 Gram Panchayat members.

The Congress, which won seven seats in the PMC election 2013, has got just two seats this time. At the same time, Congress account could not be opened in IMC elections. The performance of the Janata Dal (United) in the local body elections matters because six of its seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have joined the BJP a day earlier.

The JD (U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had fielded candidates for 15 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections in 2019 and won seven seats. It emerged as the second largest party in the state after the BJP (41 seats). In the year 2013, there were 12 seats in PMC and 30 seats in IMC but after delimitation of wards, the seats in both bodies decreased.

In the last election, the Congress had won seven seats in PMC, BJP two and independent candidates three. In the IMC elections 2013, the Congress got 21 seats. On the other hand, NCP got four seats, BJP three, People’s Party of Arunachal and Independents one seat each. Local body elections were held in Arunachal Pradesh for more than two years due to various reasons.