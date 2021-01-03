The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold district level meetings on panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. State BJP spokesperson said that in a meeting of party state officials held here on Sunday, it was decided that meetings will be held at the district level regarding the panchayat elections. These meetings will take place from January 7 to 17 in the presence of key officials including the party’s state in-charge Radhamohan Singh, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal and state co-officers.Party state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said that the Panchayat elections are important for the party, because after the Narendra Modi government comes to the center, the budget of all the Gram Panchayats or urban bodies has been increased so that people get better facilities and villages too Be development He said that for this, qualified and efficient leadership in the Panchayat elections should come after winning the election, the party workers should work planfully at the lower level.

Swatantra Dev Singh said that the Prime Minister has pledged the well being of the social and economic life of the village, the poor, the farmer with the vision of self-reliant India. This resolution will be achieved only by electing people who are determined to be honest, loyal and for the development of the village in a three-tier panchayat election. In the meeting, state general minister JPS Rathore was declared as in-charge of West Zone, Govind Narayan Shukla as state headquarters, Ashwani Tyagi as Braj, Amarpal Maurya as Awadh, Subrata Pathak as Kashi, Anoop Gupta as Gorakhpur, Priyanka Singh Rawat in charge of Kanpur-Bundelkhand region. .