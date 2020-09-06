Highlights: There is a huge uproar over the by-election in MP

All the veteran leaders of BJP are active about elections in the state

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and State President VD Sharma took charge in Gwalior-Chambal

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave Tasks to all ministers

Bhopal

BJP is facing the most challenges in Gwalior-Chambal division. Since the arrival of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP’s own people are running unhappy. First Narottam Mishra took the front in Gwalior. His Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan had landed themselves but the dissatisfaction has not diminished. BJP Tomar and Sharma have now taken the front to conquer Gwalior-Chambal. At the same time, Shivraj Singh Chauhan after talking to his ministers in Bhopal has given a special task for the by-election.

Actually, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and State President VD Sharma have taken the front to convince the dissidents in Gwalior-Chambal division. The two leaders are in discussion with the workers of each assembly. Talking to them in a closed room. With this, suggestions are being taken from them. The BJP fears internal violence in these areas.

‘BJP scared of RSS survey, losing 27 seats’, claims former minister

Tomar is the tallest leader of Gwalior Chambal

Narendra Singh Tomar is the tallest leader of Gwalior-Chambal division. They dominate the area. They also have a good hold in the organization. He is also fine tuned by all the leaders of the state. In such a situation, trying to take everyone along. Because the by-election is a matter of prestige for the BJP.

Scindia also camped

Jyotiraditya Scindia has also reached Gwalior twice in the last 2 months. He was also camped in Gwalior for the last 2 days. During this, Jyotiraditya Scindia also went to the divisional headquarters. Scindia has also held meetings with local activists. However, this time Jyotiraditya Scindia has not met any big leader during Gwalior.

Shivraj also gave Tasks

The veteran leaders of the BJP are leading in the area. At the same time, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also discussed the by-election with his ministers. Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who came out of the meeting, said that he has resolved with complete loyalty that we will win 27 of the 27 seats. Every worker will follow the orders of CM and party. Everyone will work hard on these seats together.

The minister said that this election does not belong to any one person. In this election Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chauhan are on one side, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath on the other side. The public of MP is seeing Ram-Lakhan’s pair on one side, the pair of big and small Mian on the other side.

Sajjan Singh Verma arrived in Sehore, said – Most farmers are committing suicide in CM’s home district

At the same time, in Saturday’s meeting, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has told all his ministers that time is short, stay in the area, wherever there is any problem, talk to me directly. All Ministers CM have given Tasks of different assembly constituencies.