Highlights: Political parties start politics among corona virus vaccine

After this statement of Samajwadi Party, there have been two camps in Congress too.

Lucknow

Many people have lost loved ones because of the Corona epidemic. People were eagerly waiting for the corona virus vaccine. Now that two vaccines of corona virus have been approved in India by DCGA, political parties have started playing on it. Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has termed the Corona virus vaccine as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vaccine. Following this statement of the Samajwadi Party, two camps in the Congress have also been divided.

Meanwhile, other SP leaders have taken their national president Akhilesh Yadav’s statement two steps ahead. SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said that the vaccine may make you impotent.

The way BJP and PM Modi are using CBI, income tax, ED against the opposition. It seems that Akhilesh Yadav’s fears about the vaccine are true. The way the government is acting against opposition leaders, this fear is true. Rashid Alvi, Congress leader

Congress told SP BJP’s B team

Lalan Kumar, media convenor of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, says, ‘The vaccine does not belong to any party. Scientists have worked hard on the vaccine. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is saying that it belongs to BJP, he is saying completely wrong. Approval has been given after much trial. Our country has been traveling for the last several months. The government is making promises on the promise that we are providing. If the BJP feels that the vaccine belongs to them, then it is wrong. It is the job of SP and Congress to spread this illusion. There should not be any confusion in the vaccine. Take vaccine people. Now SP is not an ally of Congress. On one side Mulayam Singh Yadav supports BJP, on the other hand Akhilesh Yadav opposes BJP … Actually, these are two sides of a coin. ‘

… Congress is divided in the way of SP?

On the other hand, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned the approval of Bharat Biotech for the emergency use of ‘Kovaxine’. Congress leader from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, “India Biotech Phase III trial of covariate has not yet been completed. In such a situation, it may be dangerous to approve covaxine prematurely. Dr. Harsh Vardhan should give his clarification on this. The use of the corona vaccine should be avoided until the trial is complete. India should use AstraZeneca vaccine during this period.