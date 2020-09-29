LJP President Chirag Paswan is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today i.e. on Tuesday, on BJP’s formula on seat sharing and some other issues in Bihar Assembly elections. Party sources have expressed hope that LJP’s dissent on the seat issue may end soon. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) can agree on the seat sharing formula of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to highly placed sources of the LJP, party chief Chirag Paswan held talks with BJP president JP Nadda on Monday on seat sharing. It showed 27 seats plus two seats (through election through Legislative Council) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Apart from this, possible seats for LJP from Nadda were also discussed.

Hopefully things get resolved soon. Sources said that LJP would like to get such seats where it has a strong chance of winning. He said that Chirag’s displeasure can be overcome, BJP should wait for the matter to be resolved.

Chirag had said earlier this month that I have full faith in the leadership of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have no problem with the BJP. I am with whatever decision BJP will take for the betterment of Bihar. Chirag made it clear that his fight was not for seats and it should not be seen in that context.

On September 12, the Central Parliamentary Board of LJP authorized Chirag to take a decision on seat sharing in the NDA. In this regard, a senior leader close to Chirag said that one thing is certain that the LJP will remain a part of the NDA and will work to make it stronger to repeat the 2019 Lok Sabha performance. The LJP is confident of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the nomination for Bihar Legislative Council for 12 seats from the Governor’s quota was stuck with the agreement with the LJP. While BJP wanted to give LJP one of these seats, JD-U was against it. Now, if the NDA comes to power after the elections in Bihar, the LJP will get two seats instead of one according to the new formula.

It is noteworthy that during the Lok Sabha elections, the LJP was given six seats against the demand of seven and one seat was committed to the party mentor Ram Vilas Paswan in Rajya Sabha. The BJP gave him this seat soon after the post was vacated.

The LJP contested 40 seats in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections at which time JDU was not part of the NDA but was included in the grand alliance. Out of these 40, LJP had won only two seats. Even at this time he had demanded more seats. In 2015, BJP contested 157 seats, but this time it is not possible due to JDU’s comeback in NDA. This time BJP itself has to contest on fewer seats.

Apart from this, the NDA now also has the HAM-S of former CM Jeetan Ram Manjhi, while there is speculation that the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) party will return, which will further squeeze the seats.

In this regard, a LJP leader said that according to the BJP the offer of 27 seats and two seats in the Legislative Council is a good deal for LJP. Now, election time has come to a close. There are some seat issues, which will be resolved soon.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDU-LJP alliance got 54% of the votes to win 39 out of 40 seats and the BJP does not want to tamper with the winning combination. LJP contested six seats and won all of them. After the great victory of 2019, the slogan was- ‘2019 victory is ours, now it is the matter of 2020’.

Despite being a part of the NDA at the Center, the LJP and JD-U have a quarrel from time to time. Chirag constantly attacked Nitish Kumar on governance issues and even termed the development initiative of Nitish Sarkar’s ‘Saat Nishchay’ scheme as a program of grand alliance. The Mahagathbandhan government formed in 2015 consisted of RJD, JDU and Congress.