There is still a few months left in the West Bengal assembly elections but it is discussed everywhere. All parties have started preparing for the power of Bengal. Here the fight between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and BJP is certain to be fought. At the same time, the Left and Congress alliance is also ready to give a tough challenge. Jitin Prasad, a former Union minister and Congress in-charge of Bengal, has recently returned from a state visit. He spoke to NBT Online on the Congress strategy and political situation in Bengal. Jitin Prasad says that the Congress will not allow the Gujarat model of BJP to be implemented in Bengal under any circumstances.

On the Congress strategy in Bengal, Jitin Prasad said, ‘In Bengal we are facing a two-sided challenge. On the one hand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which divides on the basis of religion. The second is TMC, under whose rule law and order has completely collapsed. Between these two, the policy of breaking money, muscle power, party-change and pressure on each other’s people has destroyed the culture and culture of Bengal. ‘

‘BJP’s attempt to impose Gujarat model’

Jitin Prasad alleged that BJP is trying to impose Gujarat model on Bengal. He said, ‘BJP wants to implement Gujarat model on Bengal, on the people of Bengal, on the culture here which is very worrying and the Congress party will never accept it.’ Jitin further said, ‘Bengal has a history. There has been heritage, there has been culture. There has been a different place in the country and the world. On the Congress strategy in Bengal, Jitin said, ‘The party has a long relationship with Bengal. With all the hard work, the Congress party will enter Bengal and fight it out firmly.

Jitin Prasad at Kalighat Temple (Photo courtesy- Twitter)

‘TMC-BJP both spoiling Bengal’s law and order’

The BJP is besieging the TMC on a law and order in Bengal, while the Congress says the law and order situation in Bengal is bad and both parties are responsible for it. On the law and order of Bengal, Jitin said, ‘The country is seeing that murders are happening in Bengal. Stones are being thrown but it is happening from both sides. Parties are being broken. It is not hidden anywhere. Jitin Prasad, while attacking the BJP, says, ‘There is talk of manipulating the words of the national anthem. This is an insult to Rabindranath Tagore ji who is world famous and the pride of Bengal.

‘Congress will contest Bengal elections with full power’

On the Congress’s low activism compared to BJP, Jitin Prasad said, ‘The structure of our organization has been fully erected. Our programs are underway. Our state president and all the leaders are doing the program. Rallies are happening I myself have gone and all our frontal be it minorities, women, youth or student council are all on the ground. With full power, the Congress party will contest the election of Bengal. Let the results come. ‘

Jitin with Congress workers in Bengal



Jitin said on alliance with TMC

The picture of Congress’s alliance with CPI (M) in Bengal has become clear, but will Congress join hands with Mamata? On this, Jitin Prasad categorically refuses to say anything. Jitin said, ‘We are negotiating with the Left and programs are being done. Protests and demonstrations are all happening. On other speculations, I will not answer.



‘Democracy kills on power, will not be accepted in elections’

When many big TMC leaders joined the BJP, Jitin Prasad said, ‘Both are the same plate. TMC had done the same with Congress earlier. Now BJP is doing with TMC. On the power of power, in the clutches of power, by using muscle and money power, these people are breaking parties today by intimidating people and adopting all the tricks. Killing democracy. Doing the loss of Bengal. This will not be accepted, will see in the election.

‘BJP has no face nor relationship with Bengal’

On the question of CM Face of Congress in Bengal, Jitin Prasad said, ‘We have many leaders. Our PCC President (Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary) is a five-time MP. We have senior seniors and MLAs. This question should be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which does not even have a face nor has any such deep relation with Bengal.

