The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has prepared for the political summer of 2022. The party’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday held a meeting with the party’s state officials and distributed the work to everyone. At the same time, there was a churn on allotment of booth-level work for officials and workers. Soon party officials and workers will be given the responsibility of the program afresh.

Bharatiya Janata Party state officials met on Sunday at the party headquarters in Lucknow. The presence of the party’s national vice-president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and chaired by state president Swatantra Dev Singh, the party’s state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia and other party officials were present. The meeting decided to plan for the year 2022 from now on.

State President Swatantra Dev Singh by state general secretary JPS Rathore to western region, Govind Narayan Shukla to state headquarters, Ashwani Tyagi to Braj, Amarpal Maurya to Awadh, Subrata Pathak to Kashi, Anup Gupta to Gorakhpur, Priyanka Singh Rawat to Kanpur-Bundelkhand region Was declared in charge. It was decided in the meeting that meetings will be held at the district level regarding the panchayat elections. These meetings will be held from 7 to 17 January in the presence of key officials. Along with this, regional in-charge was appointed in the meeting and the party also prepared a plan to organize the program at the district level by the Yuva Morcha on 12 January, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The party’s national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said that according to the latest survey by global consultancy and research firm Manning Consult, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a net rating of 55 percent, which is the highest. He said that it is a matter of pride for all of us.

Swatantra Dev Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged for the well being of the social and economic life of the village, the poor, the farmer with the vision of self-reliant India. This resolution will be achieved only by electing honest, loyal and dedicated people for the development of the village in a three-tier panchayat election. Therefore, Panchayat elections are the priority of BJP.

State General Secretary (Organization) Sunil Bansal said that with the resolve of Vijay, the party will contest the three-tier panchayat elections. Each party worker will reach the court of the people by becoming the conductor of the public welfare schemes of Modi and Yogi. State Vice President and Panchayat Election Incharge Vijay Bahadur Pathak kept a detailed view of the work done so far in the three-tier panchayat elections.