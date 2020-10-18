new Delhi: The BJP has attacked the Congress party on the statement of Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor. Taking a dig at Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that from the kind of statements Congress leaders make, it seems as if they are preparing to contest elections in Pakistan.

Patra said that this statement of Shashi Tharoor is going to harm the image of the country and this statement has been made in front of that Pakistan which is never deterred by its nefarious activities.

The BJP spokesperson said that ever since he heard the statement of Shashi Tharoor, there is no belief how an Indian MP can make such a statement. Shashi Tharoor has been called the right hand of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and has done damage to the image of India with his statement.

Referring to the statement made by Shashi Tharoor to the people of North East India, Sambit Patra said that Shashi Tharoor’s statement was a shock. After all, what was the need to discuss the people of North East India in Pakistan?

On the statement given by Tharoor about the Tablighi Jamaat, Sambit Patra said that by referring to the Tablighi Jamaat in his statement, Shashi Tharoor has done the work of damaging the image of India. Let us tell you that in his statement, referring to the Tablighi Jamaat, he also talked about the bad conditions for Muslims in India.

Sambit Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Have you ever asked Pakistan how they behave against the minority people there.”

Along with attacking Shashi Tharoor, Sambit Patra also targeted Rahul Gandhi directly. Sambit Patra asked Congress leaders whether the Congress wants to contest elections in Pakistan and whether Shashi Tharoor was trying to get credit to Rahul Gandhi through his statement. Does Tharoor want Pakistan to give credit to Rahul Gandhi?

Sambit Patra did not stop here, he continued attacking Rahul and asked the question whether Rahul Gandhi wants to contest elections from Pakistan? During this time, Sambit even used a word like Rahul ‘Lahori’ for Rahul Gandhi. The attack did not stop here, Sambit said that Rahul hates India, he does not like India. If this remains so, the Indian National Congress will soon become the Pakistan National Congress.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also linked this entire controversy to the Bihar elections. Sambit Patra questioned the issue of tickets being given to the former student president of Aligarh Muslim University by the Congress and asked why the Congress party makes Jinnah supporter its candidate in Bihar elections, what is the relationship between Congress and Pakistan?

Let me tell you that Shashi Tharoor was associated online in a program called Lahore Think Fest and during this event he said that “fear of each other is created in India. I don’t know how many of you watched those WhatsApp videos.” In which there is discrimination between Chinese people or people who look like them in places like super markets, restaurants in western countries just because they look like Chinese people. “

Shashi Tharoor further said, “In India we see the same problem with the people of North East because they look different. We are fighting a fight against such discrimination in India. “He said,” This discrimination was seen even during the Corona epidemic. When Tablighi Jamaat issue arose. Just before the first lockdown, the people of Tablighi Jamaat had gathered and when these people returned to their states, the infection of Corona increased. This incident was used to justify discrimination against the Muslims of India. “

