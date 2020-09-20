Bihar BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has questioned the removal of Lalu Prasad’s picture in the RJD poster. After all, what is the reason that RJD has not put a picture of Lalu Prasad, the national president of the party, in its poster. What will the people of Bihar do for the good of those who forgot their father and the national president of the party. The question asked whether the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was confident that he would not get votes in the name of Lalu Prasad.

In a press conference at the BJP Media Center on Sunday, Dr. Jaiswal said that the NDA is certain to win in this election. Regarding the election manifesto to be made by the party said that it will be based on public sentiments. For this, the opinion of farmers of the state, representatives of Panchayati Raj and people associated with business will be taken. Public opinion can also be obtained through a missed call for the declaration. Its number is 6357171717. We will discuss the future plans of NDA in the manifesto. What should be the future of Bihar in the next five years, this is the main issue to seek public opinion.

Citing the package given by the central government, it said that in the economic package of 20 lakh crore, one lakh crore has been given for the agriculture sector. Within the last 15 years, Bihar has touched the heights of development. We have fulfilled all the promises Whether it is the expansion of roads or the matter of the farm-barn and the progress of farmers, the government worked at all levels.

Convener of the manifesto, Agriculture Minister Dr. Prem Kumar said that Bihar has yet to take a long leap of development. But this opposition does not like. Recently, referring to his public meeting in Goh in Aurangabad, the RJD accused that 50 people of that party caused uproar and fuss. This incident proves that they want to bring Jungle Raj again. On the manifesto said that public participation is being decided in it.