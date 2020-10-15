Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that this time in Bihar elections the main issue is development vs. destruction. People have seen the developmental tenure of 15 years of NDA and 15 years of Lalu-Rabri Raj. The people of Bihar are sensible and will adopt the developmental work done by Narendra Modi and Nitish Sarkar.

In a blessing ceremony held at Vidyapati Bhavan on Thursday before BJP MLA Nitin Naveen from Bankipur assembly constituency for the fourth time, the union minister said without naming Shatrughan Sinha that we had defeated the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections and this time In Bankipur, we will defeat his son and silence him.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the issue of elections in Bihar is about the government of recoveries and ideals. It is for development, it is for the security of the nation. Claiming victory of Nitin Naveen, he said that the people of Bankipur will form the NDA government by winning the BJP from here. Once under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, a government that will speed up the development of Bihar will be formed.

State BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal called Nitin Naveen a hero of Patna and said that this time the people of Bankipur will win more than 50 thousand votes. Former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh appealed to all to win Nitin Naveen. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the people of Bankipur will once again give an opportunity to serve in the elections.