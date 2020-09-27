The Bharatiya Janata Party has doubled the number of spokespersons in its new national team, with an emphasis on reaching out to people across the country. The party’s national president JP Nadda on Saturday announced the BJP’s new national team, which seeks to place leaders from all sections of the society, religions and regions. The number of women in the BJP’s national office bearers has also been increased from 8 to 13, of which five have been appointed vice-presidents and three national secretaries.The party has entrusted this responsibility to 23 leaders while expanding the list of spokespersons. This time three women have been made spokespersons of the party. The last time a woman was made a spokesperson. Anil Baluni has been appointed as the chief spokesperson of the party. At the same time, he will continue as the head of the party’s media department. Former cabinet ministers and leaders from Nagaland to Punjab representing various backgrounds and religions have been included in the list of spokespersons.

Meenakshi Lekhi out of the list of spokespersons

Meenakshi Lekhi has been excluded from the list of spokespersons. The new spokespersons include former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Hina Gavit, Raju Bisht and Rajiv Chandrasekhar. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sambit Patra, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Nalin Kohli, Tom Vadakkan and Gopal Krishna Aggarwal have been retained as the spokesperson.