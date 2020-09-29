BJP national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has said that there is a Mahafoot in the Grand Alliance. It is alleged that RJD is only making false and hollow promises. Those who took away people’s jobs in 15 years are making false promises to give jobs to 10 lakh people on the very first day. If Tejashwi leaves, not only will Lalu Prasad’s picture be removed from the RJD poster, but he will also remove the lantern. The RJD wants to forget its 15 years of rule like forgotten songs.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Shahnawaz claimed that the second name of trust is BJP. In the Corona era, the way the Bihar government and the central government cared for people and sent money to people’s accounts, this step has greatly increased the trust of the poor.

Claiming the victory of the NDA in the election, it said that the opposition’s defeat is certain. The result of his hollow claims has been seen in the Lok Sabha elections-2019. We will show this by working further. The people of Bihar have full faith in Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar will carry forward that trust. NDA is united and will work with full force to further development. The public will get the mandate again and Nitish Kumar will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar.