Highlights: Allegations of counter-allegations begin before the by-election in MP

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma made a big attack on Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sajjan Singh Verma said, BJP is afraid of internal survey of RSS

Minister claims, Congress will win all 27 seats in the by-elections

Sehore

Before the by-elections, the politics of MP continues to be a period of accusation. The focus of all political parties is in the Gwalior-Chambal region. BJP leaders are constantly camping in that area. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has made a big claim. Sajjan Singh Verma has claimed that BJP is scared of internal survey of RSS.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that in the by-election, BJP is losing elections in 27 out of 27 seats. The public will reject the BJP this time in the by-election. Sajjan Singh Verma is making this claim based on an alleged survey by the RSS. Congress is winning 27 out of 27 by-elections. Gwalior-Chambal division has 16 seats. There 3 major BJP leaders have been camping for three to four days.

Sajjan Singh Verma said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP President VD Sharma and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are camping there. The RSS has told the BJP that the party will not win a single seat due to the Jyotiraditya Scindia roaming around. Sajjan Singh Verma, however, did not say where he got this input from. Attacking Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said that hundreds of people died in Gwalior from Corona, but he did not go to know the situation.

Significantly, Jyotiraditya Scindia was on a tour of Gwalior recently. Along with this, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and State President VD Sharma are also continuously camping in that area. Along with this, rebels are also constantly meeting leaders. Both leaders have also met BJP workers in Guna, a former parliamentary constituency of Jyotiraditya Scindia.