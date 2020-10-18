Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is once again in the news for his statement. The BJP has attacked the Congress leader’s statement. Tharoor, who was involved in an event held in Pakistan through video conferencing, said that the Tablighi Jamaat incident was used to justify discrimination against India’s Muslims.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Shashi Tharoor has made fun of India, tried to show India with a very bad view. He said that the government of India is failing somewhere in the management of Kovid.” The media of India is showing through the poll that the public is satisfied with the steps taken by the Modi government.

He further said, ‘But the whole world is watching Kovid, how Modi ji protected India, there was a lockdown in time, how food was served to 80 crore people and will continue till Chhath Puja. ‘

How did the Modi government deliver hydroxychloroquine to 150 countries? In spite of all these, giving such a statement that the Indian government has failed in Lahore too. Think about what kind of state of mind the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi’s friend Shashi Tharoor Ji are: Sambit Patra https://t.co/VkLnyuVvKd pic.twitter.com/Z4b5uzbMpS – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 18, 2020

He said how the Modi government did the work of delivering hydroxychloroquine to 150 countries. In spite of all these, giving such a statement that the Indian government has failed, that too in Lahore. Think about what kind of state of mind the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi’s friend Shashi Tharoor are.

Let me tell you that Shashi Tharoor, who joined Lahore Think Fest through a video conferencing program, said, “An atmosphere of fear is created from each other. I don’t know how many of you have seen the WhatsApp videos that discriminate against Chinese people or people who look like them in Western countries like places like super markets, restaurants just because they look like Chinese people. “

Shashi Tharoor further said, “In India we see the same problem with the people of North East as they look different. We are fighting a fight in India against such discrimination ”.

He also said, “This discrimination was also seen during the Corona epidemic.” When the issue of Tablighi Jamaat came up. The people of Tablighi Jamaat had gathered just before the first lockdown and the corona infection increased when these people returned to their states. This incident was used to justify discrimination against the Muslims of India. ”