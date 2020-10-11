new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its candidates list for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

The BJP has given tickets to Dr Nur Marandi from Jharkhand Dumka and Yogeshwar Mehto from Bermo. At the same time, Lukhoi Singh from Bangoi in Manipur and Brojan Singh from Bangjing Tentha have been given tickets.