For Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the Star Campaigners List. The first name in this list is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second number is named after BJP president JP Nadda. Then the party’s veteran leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s home minister Amit Shah (AMit Shah) are named. According to the Election Commission guidelines, a list of 30 star campaigners has been released by the party.In the list of BJP’s star campaigners, BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has been placed at number five and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at number six. BJP’s firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign for the Bihar elections. His name is included in the list of star campaigners. Along with Bhupendra Yadav, former Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Ashwani Kumar Choubey are also included in the list. Former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das and Babulal Marandi are also among the star campaigners.

See the full list of BJP’s star campaigners ….

BJP intensifies campaign

The BJP, which is preparing for Bihar elections, does not want to leave any stone unturned this time. This is the reason that on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda started the election campaign in Bihar. He addressed an election rally in Gaya. During this, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changed the political culture of Bihar. Earlier, Congress used to do politics on the basis of caste, but PM Modi has started a culture of going public among people on the basis of the report card of the government’s work.

Nadda fiercely surrounded the opposition in Gaya’s election rally

JP Nadda said that for 70 years of independence, only 4 medical colleges were given in Bihar. As of 2014-20, the state has got 14 medical colleges and work is in progress on 11. The BJP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started giving official documents of property under the ownership scheme to the farmers of India, to the villagers. Now the villagers will not have to make rounds of Patwari, now all the work is being done through drones and satellites.