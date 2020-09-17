new Delhi: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti has passed away. Gasti was infected with the Corona virus and was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru 15 days ago. The ruling BJP leader Ashok Gasti was elected a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka this year. 55-year-old Gasti, a lawyer by profession, was from the barber community. His home district is Raichur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Gasti. He tweeted – Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti played an important role in strengthening the party in Karnataka. He was always ready to help the poor and deprived. Saddened by his demise

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ashok Gasti was a dedicated Karyakarta who worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka. He was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalized sections of society. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressed grief by tweeting on the death of Gasti.

On September 2, he was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore after complaining of breathlessness. He was also Corona Positive. He was kept on ventilator during treatment.

