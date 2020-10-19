BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Monday that the Corona epidemic delayed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and claimed that the law would be implemented soon. The BJP president accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of following a ‘divide and rule’ policy and expressed confidence that the next government in the state would be BJP. Nadda, who arrived here on his one-day tour, took stock of the organizational preparations ahead of the proposed West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 and discussed and addressed people from various communities.

Nadda said, ‘You will get CAA and are sure to meet. Rules are being formed now. The corona has caused a slight blockage. As the corona is moving, the rules are being prepared. Very soon you will get his service. We will complete it.

Attacking the West Bengal government, he alleged that Hindu society was attacked for so long under the rule of the Trinamool Congress. He said, ‘Now when it is understood, there is an attempt to lure every society into connecting. These are the people who only do votebank politics, only do politics to stay in power. ‘ He said that the basic policy of BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is – ‘Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Sabhak Biswas’ while the policy of other parties is -‘ Divide, divide the society, keep it separate, separate Demand and rule. ‘ He further said, ‘The present government is doing this under the leadership of Mamta ji. divide and conquer. Only Modi ji has the power to walk inclusive. BJP connects society while those people break the society and do votebank politics.

Nadda slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for not implementing schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat in the state and said that these schemes will be implemented as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state. He said, ‘Sadly, Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. 76 lakh farmers of Bengal have been denied this. Similarly, the people of the state are deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. First you press your hand on the lotus and then we will press the button of Ayushman Bharat. These schemes will remain in force. The BJP president claimed that the people of the state were fed up with the violence and the ‘cut money culture’ of the Trinamool Congress government and that the BJP government would form here after the 2021 assembly elections.

After reaching Siliguri, Nadda garlanded and paid homage to the statue of social reformer Thakur Panchanan Burman at the Nauk Ghat here before offering prayers at the Anandamayi Kalibari temple. Senior party leaders like National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vice President Mukul Roy also visited the temple along with Nadda.

Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed a number of rallies and party events online in Bengal in the last few months. This is the BJP chief’s first visit to the state since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic in March.