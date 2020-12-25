new Delhi: The Congress and the BJP are very concerned about the performance of farmers against agricultural laws. The Congress continues to be an attacker on the BJP. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum with 2 crore signatures and demanded the withdrawal of the agricultural law. Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda has targeted Congress by tweeting an old video of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s speech.

JP Nadda’s tweet

JP Nadda wrote, “The truth of the Congress which confuses the farmers and deprives them of their rights has been revealed again. Sonia Gandhi used to advocate the middle market free market for the farmers and now opposes it. There is evidence of opportunistic thinking, little information and repeated talk. “

The truth of the Congress, which confuses the farmers and deprives them of their rights, is revealed again. Sonia Gandhi used to advocate the middleman free market for farmers and now opposes it. This is the proof of the reversed thinking of the Congress, little information and repeated talk. pic.twitter.com/kL17RnssSv – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind along with Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Gulab Nabi Azad in support of the farmer movement against the new agricultural laws. After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi has told Prime Minister Modi that the farmer will not move, the Prime Minister should not think that the farmers and laborers will go home. Meanwhile, many Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, were taken into custody during the march and efforts to meet the President. During this, both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Narendra Modi ji’s only goal is to make money for two big industrialists. People who stand against Modi ji say something against him. If the farmer is called a terrorist, yesterday if Mohan Bhagwat also stands against him, then he will also call him a terrorist.

Rahul Gandhi said, ‘We three people took crores of signatures to the President. This is the voice of the country. It is winter time, farmers are agitating and dying. Today I am saying in advance that no power can stand in front of the farmer and laborer. If the laws are not withdrawn, then not only the RSS and BJP, the country is also going to suffer.

