new Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda is now completely cured of Corona virus. Along with him, family members have also recovered from Corona infection. JP Nadda gave information about this by tweeting. He has thanked AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and the entire team.

JP Nadda said, I thank all of you for your prayers and moral support. My family members and I are now completely cured of the corona virus. We sincerely thank AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and work in this challenging time.



I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from COVID-19. We whole heartedly thank Dr Randeep Guleria, Dir AIIMS and his team for their dedication & continued support in these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/RPW88DEq5n – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2021

Let me tell you, JP Nadda went on a tour of West Bengal in the second week of December. After coming from Bengal, he felt a sore throat. In such a situation, when he got corona tested, his report came positive. However, during this tour special care was taken for social distancing. He was also constantly wearing masks. But still Corona caught him. First of all, his colleague Aditya became positive with Corona. After this, Nadda was found positive.

