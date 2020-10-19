Highlights: BJP president JP Nadda claims – CAA will be implemented soon

‘Delay due to corona infection, rules are being prepared’

Nadda targets Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri gathering

Siliguri / Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will come into force soon. Addressing activists in Siliguri, West Bengal, said the CAA process was delayed due to corona infection but it would be implemented soon.

On Monday, at a social group meeting in Siliguri, Nadda fiercely targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Regarding CAA, he said, ‘All of you people will get the benefit of CAA. It has already been passed in Parliament. It was delayed due to Corona. Now, as the situation is improving, so are the rules. CAA will come into force very soon.

In a meeting with BJP leaders and social religious organizations of North Bengal in the wake of the 2021 assembly elections, Nadda expressed confidence about the formation of a BJP government in the state. He said, ‘The basic policy of BJP and Modi ji is – Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Everybody’s Faith. The policy of the other parties is – distinguish, divide the society, keep it separate, demand separately and rule. ‘

Taking a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee, he said, ‘It is sad that Mamta ji’s government did not allow the Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. 76 lakh farmers of Bengal have been denied this. The same was done with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Now when it is understood, there is an attempt to entice every society to connect. These are the people who only do votebank politics, only do politics to stay in power. ‘

What is citizenship amendment law?

The Citizenship Amendment Act simplifies the citizenship rules for migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Previously it was mandatory for a person to stay here for at least 11 years to get citizenship of India. By making this rule easier, the period of acquiring citizenship has been changed from one year to 6 years, i.e., people living in India will get citizenship in the last one to six years of the above mentioned six religions of these three countries. In simple words, the rule of granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from three Muslim majority neighboring countries of India has been made easier.

The opposition’s biggest opposition is that it specifically targets the Muslim community. He argues that this is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which speaks of the right to equality. At the same time, a large section in the Northeast region says that if the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is implemented then the people of the Northeast will face a crisis of identity and livelihood.