Highlights: BJP national president JP Nadda announces new team of party officials

Lok Sabha MP Tejashwi Surya was made the chairman of Yuva Morcha in place of Poonam Mahajan

Holiday of 5 newcomers, Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey out of 8 national general secretaries

new Delhi

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced his new team 8 months after assuming office. Ram Madhav, P. Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey have been removed as general secretaries and replaced with new faces. BJP’s young MP from Karnataka Tejashwi Surya has been given the command of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He will replace Poonam Mahajan. This change is considered to be significant before Bihar assembly elections. Recently, considerable changes were also made in the Congress party.

In the new team of JP Nadda, Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D. Purandeswari, C. Ravi, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia are made general secretaries. BL Santosh will continue as the responsibility of the Secretary General of the organization. Rajesh Agarwal of UP has been made treasurer in the new BJP team.

The BJP has now increased the number of its national spokespersons to 23. MP Anil Baluni has been promoted as the chief spokesperson. He will continue to hold the responsibility of media in-charge as before.

There are 5 new faces among the 8 national general secretaries. Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya are also general secretaries in the new team. Among the 5 new faces who have been brought in as national general secretaries are Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D. Purandeswari, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Sankia.

Amit Malviya will continue as National IT and Social Media Cell Chief. Dr K Laxman has been made the head of OBC Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar as Kisan Morcha, Lal Singh Arya as SC Morcha, Sameer Oraon as ST Morcha and Jamal Siddiqui as Minority Morcha.

PM congratulates the new team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the new BJP team and wishes for the future. He tweeted and said that I am confident that all of you will carry on the glorious tradition of our party to serve the people of India with selflessness and with full dedication.