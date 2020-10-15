The Bharatiya Janata Party has turned its electoral campaign for the upcoming by-election in Madhya Pradesh into a contest between “earth son” Shivraj Singh and “entrepreneur” Kamal Nath. This has happened after the statement of Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar, who described Shivraj Singh Chauhan as “hungry-naked”. This statement gave the BJP a sitting weapon, calling the Congress anti-poor.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president VD Sharma said, ‘This statement is a reflection of how the Congress has been cut off from the ground and what it thinks about the poor. We are going to the people with a simple message that Kamal Nath is not a social person, he is an industrialist (entrepreneur), who came to Madhya Pradesh to fill his chest. He is not a leader, but only a manager who works for the Congress and the Gandhi family.

In publicity rallies through social media, the BJP is emphasizing how the Kamal Nath government limited the plans of the entire state to Chhindwara. The BJP leader said, “Take the case of an agricultural college approved in the Bundelkhand region, it was forcibly taken to Chhindwara. A Rs 1400 crore super specialty medical college and irrigation projects for Bundelkhand and Bhind were also transferred to Chhindwara. 2.43 lakh houses could not be built under the PM Awas Yojana as the state government refused to give the 24 percent grant required for it. ”

Elections will be held on November 3 for 28 seats of the Legislative Assembly in the state. Of these 28 seats, 22 belong to senior Congress MLAs and supporters of former minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined the BJP. Because of this, the Congress government in MP fell.

Let us tell you that BJP has 107 MLAs right now. The party needs 9 more MLAs to raise the majority figure in the assembly. Whereas Congress with 88 seats needs to win all 28 seats.

Political analyst Shirish Kashikar said that Congress attack on Shivraj Singh Chauhan will prove beneficial for BJP. Along with this, Jyotiraditya Scindia also has good penetration in these areas.