PC Mohan, a senior BJP MP, has given rise to a new controversy by saying that the ‘work from home’ facility given to the employees of the IT sector should be scrapped as it is negatively impacting the business of other sectors. Mohan, a three-time MP from Bengaluru Central, has said that a state with a third share in the country’s IT exports should eliminate the option of WFH.

Speaking to the media, the MP said, “The WFH option has had a serious impact on many other sectors such as transport cabs, rickshaw pullers or hotel and real estate maintenance sector employees because of the WFH option available to tech employees. Other sectors have started doing normal work, so why can’t tech workers contribute to normalizing the economy? In cities like Bangalore, spending by tech workers drives other sectors and it is not right that they are doing WFH. ”

Mohan said that he would appeal to Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to talk to the industry, so that he can withdraw the WFH. He said, “If planes, trains and buses are running at full capacity then what is preventing IT and BT workers from returning to work?” Take whatever precaution is necessary but start normal work. ”

Most technology companies have allowed their employees to work from home until at least the end of June. However, senior IT industry consultant Laxmi Vishwanath does not agree with the MP’s demand. He says, “The MP’s demand is ludicrous. The epidemic made companies realize that many tasks could be done out of office with greater efficiency. It is such a demand that we should not use machines in the construction industry as it will affect the livelihood of some employees. Companies will still be careful to call the entire workforce to office. ”

However, Mohan has said that he will take up the issue with the state government so that he talks to big technology companies and the option of work from home should be scrapped. Significantly, during the lockdown implemented to prevent corona virus infection, where the manufacturing sector was severely affected, the employees of the IT sector continued to work from home.