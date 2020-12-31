Jaunpur: Movement has been going on in the country for the last one month regarding new agricultural laws. Several rounds of talks have been held between the Central Government and the farmers so far, but till now the matter has not been reached. The farmers demand that the government withdraw the new laws. At the same time, the government is busy in explaining the benefits of these laws. Meanwhile, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan said on Thursday that the central government will not withdraw the laws.

He said that the government is ready to talk to the farmers. These laws are for the benefit of farmers. PM Modi has always worked for the people of the country. Ravi Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur in UP, is in his home district Jaunpur these days. Friday is his father’s first death anniversary. He said that the government will not withdraw the new agricultural laws. The government is ready to talk to the farmers. The farmers should end their agitation.

He said that the new laws are in the interest of farmers and opposition parties are doing politics in the name of movement. Ravi Kishan also gave his opinion on Love Jihad law. He bluntly said that it is not right to change the name and play with someone’s feelings. If you are Salman then love a girl only by becoming Salman and not as a Sachin. Yogi government of UP will not forgive such people.