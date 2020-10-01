Highlights: BJP’s Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan attacked Rahul Gandhi

Ravi Kishan described Rahul Gandhi’s fall as one of the worst acting of the century while visiting Hathras

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan also shared the picture of Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle

Gorakhpur

BJP’s Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan has strongly attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for falling while visiting Hathras. Ravi Kishan, sharing a picture of Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle, wrote, ‘The worst acting of this century is to fall …’.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the victim family of the gangrape scandal in Hathras, UP on Friday. During this time he was stopped by the UP Police in Greater Noida. During this push-out, Rahul Gandhi fell down. On this, he accused the UP police of pushing him. At the same time, the picture and video of his falling down is becoming very viral on social media.

FIR on 203 people including Rahul-Priyanka

On the other hand, the UP Police has lodged an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 203 others at the Ecotech Police Station, Greater Noida, for the incident on Friday. Those against whom an FIR has been lodged include former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, PL Punia, Sachin Pilot and 153 other party workers. A case has been registered against 50 unidentified people.

See: Rahul Gandhi falls to the ground during a tremor from UP police

Allegations of tearing the clothes of a female policeman

The media cell of Gautam Buddha Nagar told that the crime against police station Ecotech has been registered against 153 named and 50 others including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, 155/2020 Section 188, 269, 270 IPC and 3 Pandemic Acts. The FIR lodged against other leaders including Congress state president, state general secretary and district president has also been accused of damaging the Kotwali Beta-2 government car and tearing the clothes of women policemen.