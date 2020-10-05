Highlights: BJP MP from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler reached District Jail, Congress raised questions

The four accused in the Hathras incident are in the same jail, MP said – went to drink tea

If he went to meet the accused, it is highly objectionable: Congress

Hathras / Lucknow

BJP MP from Hathras Rajvir Singh Diler reached the district jail on Monday. The opposition expressed its objection that a public representative should have avoided going to the prison where the four accused in the Hathras incident are locked up. At the same time, Diler said that he had gone to drink tea at his office in the prison premises on the call of the jailor. He did not go to meet anyone there.

Diler said, “He had gone to meet the senior superintendent of police, but he was returning without meeting due to his Kovid being infected.” During this time, some supporters stopped him in front of the jail. He was talking to them that the jailer came out and they called him to his office to drink tea and he left. Significantly, all the four accused in the case of alleged gang rape and death of a woman belonging to a Dalit community in Hathras are lodged in this prison.

Congress said attack

On the question whether he had gone to meet those accused in jail, Diler said that he had not gone to meet anyone and that he should not be dragged into any controversy. However, the Congress said that if the MPs really went to meet the accused then it is extremely objectionable. Aradhana Mishra, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, said, ‘The entire world is watching the Hathras incident. In such a situation, it is not a minor matter for a Hathras MP to visit the jail premises. If he went to meet the accused, it is highly objectionable. He said that under the present circumstances, MP Diler should not have gone to the prison where the accused in the Hathras incident are closed.