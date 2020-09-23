BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that a population control law should be enacted in the country and uniform civil code should be implemented. He also said during the Zero Hour in the House that the government should make a system that those who convert from Scheduled Tribes should not get reservation.

Dubey said that it is being seen in many areas that the people of Scheduled Tribes are being converted. Therefore ‘I demand that a system should be created that those who convert from Scheduled Tribes will not get reservation.’ He said that after the removal of Article 370, it is now necessary that the population control law should be implemented in the country and uniform civil code should be implemented.

Jagdambika Pal of BJP said that many viruses are coming from birds and animals in humans. In such a situation there is a need to regulate the market of cattle and meat. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP raised the demand for increasing the facility in Medical College in his parliamentary constituency Jaunpur in Bhojpuri. BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri urged the government to include Godri language in the official language list in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP’s Arjun Singh said that in West Bengal, opponents are being tortured and phones of MLAs and MPs are being tapped. Raju Bishtas, Darshana Zardosh, Shardaaben Patel, Bharatiben Shial and Sanghamitra Maurya of BJP, Kaushalendra Kumar of JDU and Dineshwar Kamat and many other members raised issues of their respective regions or state.