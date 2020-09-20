New Delhi There has been a demand to give Bharatratna to Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, a mountaineer of Nepali origin who conquered Mount Everest. BJP MP Raju Bisht raised this issue in the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP said that Tenzing Norgay Sherpa has not yet received the honor he deserved. The country has given him Padma Bhushan, but he is capable of giving Bharatharatna.

Raju Bisht, MP from Darjeeling seat of West Bengal, said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that on 29 May 1953, Tenzing Sherpa, along with Edmund Hillary of New Zealand, made the first move to the top of Mount Everest. After this, he received many types of honors around the world including Special Olympic Medal, Iran Shah Medal, Nepal Tara, French Sports Medal. NASA also honored him.

The Government of India gave him the Padma Bhushan. But the way he has contributed, he should get Bharatharatna in that regard. The BJP MP demanded the Bharat Ratna of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on behalf of Darjeeling Hills area.

Everest conquest of 1953

Tenzing Norgay Sherpa was born on May 29, 1914 in a Sherpa Buddhist family in northern Nepal. In 1933, he came to Darjeeling in West Bengal in search of a job. Then after joining a British mission, he started participating in the Everest Mission. Finally, on May 29, 1953, in the seventh attempt, he shocked the world by conquering Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand. Tenzing Norgay Sherpa got citizenship of India in 1933.

