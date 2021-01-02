West Bengal is likely to hold elections in the month of April-May this year. The political upbringing continues before him. Recently, the Central Government has provided security of Y plus category to Sunil Kumar Mondal, MP, who has left the Trinamool Congress and joined BJP. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given its approval. The CRPF has been asked to protect them.

Union Home Ministry approves Y + category security to Member of Parliament from West Bengal Sunil Kumar Mondal. Central Reserve Police Force has been asked to provide security to him. – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Earlier, Shubhendu Adhikari, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP, was given Z category security. Sunil Kumar Mondal was one of the leaders who joined the BJP along with the officer. Apart from these two, on this day many Mamata MLAs held the saffron flag in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TMC then suffered a major setback when most of the party councilors in the Contai Municipal Body joined him and joined the BJP on the party’s foundation day. In the Contai municipality with 20 members, 15 councilors joined the BJP on Friday. It also includes Soumendu Adhikari, a former administrator of Contai Municipality who is the brother of Shubhendu Adhikari.

Shubhendu Adhikari was a senior minister in the Mamta Banerjee government but he joined the BJP last month. Soumendu was recently removed from the post of administrator of the municipal body by the Mamata Banerjee government. Let us know that the assembly elections are due in Bengal in April-May this year.

Shubhendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress last month and joined the BJP, said that the removal of Soumendu from the state government was a step taken in retaliation. The former state minister also said that the Mamata Banerjee government is delaying holding the municipal elections, as it is afraid of its imminent defeat. He said, “People will vote in favor of BJP, whether it is body elections or assembly elections.