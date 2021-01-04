BJP MLA Nikki Hembram (BJP MLA Nikki Hembram) from Katoria in Bihar has been seriously injured in a road accident. He has been admitted to a private clinic in Bhagalpur for treatment. Where doctors are constantly monitoring him. His right leg and hand suffered injuries in the accident. At present, the family has said that the situation is under control.It is being told that the accident took place near Bariarpur in Munger district last night. MLA Nikki Hembram was going from Katoria to Patna in her car. Meanwhile, the truck coming from the opposite direction at a high speed collided directly with their car. BJP MLA was seriously injured in this accident. Some other people are also reported to have been injured in the accident.

BJP MLA’s treatment in private clinic in Bhagalpur

Soon after the incident, legislator Nikki Hembram was hurriedly brought to Bhagalpur. He is undergoing treatment in a private clinic where his condition is being reported under control. MLA’s father-in-law and former MLA from Katoria, Sone Lal Hembram, while confirming the incident, said that everything will be under control with the treatment in Bhagalpur.

Legislator’s leg and hand have serious injury

As soon as the information of the incident reached the supporters, people became disillusioned and have started reaching Bhagalpur to know the health status of the MLA. The accident happened late at night. The MLA’s car has been badly damaged due to a truck collision. The legislator has suffered a serious injury to his leg and arm.