Bengaluru: Indicating rebellion, senior BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal has said that BS Yeddyurappa will not be the chief minister for a long time and the high command has decided that he will be succeeded by the North Karnataka region.

The former Union Minister alleged that the Chief Minister only showed interest in the development work of his home district Shivamogga while withdrawing the funds allocated to MLAs from other constituencies.

Yatanal said, “(for the constituency) Rs 125 crore had come but our Chief Minister withdrew it, after which the fight between me and them started. He is taking all the things to Shivamogga … He will not be there (Chief Minister) for long … His time has come. ”

While speaking to the media on Monday at an event in his constituency Vijayapura, Yatnal claimed that the BJP high command had many options for Yeddyurappa. He said, “Umesh Katti (BJP MLA) also questioned whether he (Yeddyurappa) is the Chief Minister for Shivamogga or for the whole of Karnataka. If 125 crore rupees are not withdrawn from me, we had planned to build all the roads in cement. But the amount was withdrawn, but I will not leave it, I am fighting for it and will get the money back. ”

Considering the age of Yeddyurappa, speculation is being made in some circles in recent times about the possible change in leadership. However, the state BJP has dismissed the news of Yeddyurappa’s removal.

Yatnal said that the BJP could form the government due to the support of the people of North Karnataka. He said, “Did someone vote for him in southern districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kolar?” The party got a large number of seats in North Karnataka. “He said (in BJP) 95 percent of the MLAs (from North Karnataka) would be. So at the top level (BJP high command) should understand this. The idea has come to our Prime Minister’s mind that (after Yeddyurappa) who should replace him should be from North Karnataka. He has said that after Yeddyurappa, the Chief Minister will be from North Karnataka. The decision on this is almost done. ”

When Chief Minister Yeddyurappa was asked about Yatanal’s displeasure, he said, “I will talk to him.” Rejecting Yatanal’s claims, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Katil said that to change the leadership or chief minister of our party There is no question. He said, “Yeddyurappa will remain our Chief Minister for the next three years”.

Reversing Yatnal, BJP MLA MP Renukacharya said that MLAs from all the regions including North Karnataka are with Yeddyurappa. He said, “The Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka is not vacant. The party is in power due to support in all areas of the state. We are dedicated to the development of North Karnataka. The leadership decides the high command and Yeddyurappa is doing a good job.

Also read:

In this state, the driving license of those who do not wear helmet will be suspended for three months