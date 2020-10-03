A woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of rape in Uttarakhand has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the CBI be investigated. The woman alleges that the BJP MLA raped her, which led to her becoming pregnant. The woman described the BJP MLA as the father of her newborn girl.

Our associate website Hindustan Times has a copy of the letter, according to which in its four-page letter, the woman alleged that the BJP government and police of the state were trying to save the accused MLA.

‘Family phone confiscated, victim’s father beaten, police guard outside toilet’ … Are there any attempts to hide anything in the Hathras incident?

The victim’s lawyer, SP Singh, said, “They have written to the Prime Minister on Thursday seeking a CBI probe as the administration and police are trying to rescue the accused legislator and they are not conducting a fair investigation.” He further said that in a clear attempt to save the MLA, the police is twisting facts and even asked my client to compromise with the accused MLA. Therefore written to PM in hopes of clear and fair investigation.

However, the police have denied these allegations. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Mohan Joshi said that the complainant had demanded that the investigating officer be replaced as he did not trust him. His demand was accepted and the case was referred to a special investigation team.

Earlier, the woman had written a letter to the state home secretary demanding a CBI probe into the case, but has not received a response yet. The victim’s lawyer said that we have not yet received a reply from the state government. If the demand is not met, we will move the High Court for this.