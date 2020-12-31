The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday made significant changes at the organization level, appointing the party’s joint general secretary (organization) V. Satish as the newly appointed post organizer. Saudan Singh has been made the party vice-president. Joint Secretary (Organization) Shiv Prakash will continue in the same position but his responsibilities have been changed. The BJP issued a statement informing about these appointments.Prakash used to watch party functions in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal but now he will see party activities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Satish will now oversee the coordination between the party’s parliamentary office, the SC / ST front and will be responsible for the party’s special liaison program.

Earlier, he used to watch party work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Saudan Singh, who is overseeing the party’s functioning from Raipur to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now see the party’s functioning in the Union Territories, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Significantly, the three leaders Satish, Prakash and Singh are full-time campaigners of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).