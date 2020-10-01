There is a lot of anger among people across the country about the incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the opposition, the demand for justice for the Hathras victim has also started coming from inside the BJP. BJP MPs and MLAs are demanding action against the administrative authorities concerned for the late night funeral of the rape victim from the UP government.

BJP MP Kirit Solanki said on Thursday that after the funeral of the Dalit victim of the Hathras incident, people are angry with the action of the police and the Uttar Pradesh police should be more sensitive and responsible. Describing the Hathras incident as “unfortunate”, Solanki said that he strongly condemned the incident and that the culprits should be hanged if the charges of rape in the case are proved.

He said, ‘According to the reports I have seen, people are very dissatisfied with what the police did by cremating the dead body of the girl at night. The Uttar Pradesh Police should be more sensitive and responsible.

MLA wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel

Earlier, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar wrote a letter to UP Governor Anandiben Patel. In the letter, the MLA has accused police officials of colluding with various political parties to tarnish the image of BJP and Yogi government.

The MLA has written in his letter that this is the first such incident in the country in which the police administration took action at the behest of top officials without taking the family into confidence in the alleged rape and murder in various ways. The police not only went against the Sanatan tradition to perform the last rites of the deceased rape survivor after sunset but also stripped his family of the fundamental right to perform the last action, give relief and shoulder the deceased’s bier.

What BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said

Lok Sabha MP Padmashri Hans Raj Hans from the scheduled seat of North-West Delhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath on the incident of Hathras on Wednesday. He has urged the Chief Minister that all those guilty related to this incident should be punished severely. Also, clarification should be sought from the officials who cremated the funeral in the late night without knowing the family.

Addressing UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he wrote that care should be taken to ensure that the culprits are given severe punishment for the heinous crime in Hathras. He wrote that the daughter should not only get justice, but given the seriousness of the matter and in future, no person should do such an act, for this, the culprits in this case should be punished very severely.