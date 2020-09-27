new Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti has been found corona positive. Uma Bharti has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Rishikesh and Haridwar. They have given this information by tweeting.

In the tweet, Uma Bharti wrote, ‘I am putting in your information that I called the team of Corona Test on the last day of the end of my mountain journey, by urging the administration, because I had a mild fever for 3 days. I followed all the legal prohibitions and social distance of Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I have just turned Corona positive.

He further wrote in the tweet, “I am currently quarantine in Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will do the test again after 4 days and if the situation remains the same then I will decide according to the consultation of the doctors. Anyone who reads this tweet to my siblings who have come in contact with me or knows about them, I appeal to them to get their corona test done and take care. “

1) I am putting in your information that I called the team of Corona Test on the last day of the end of my mountain journey by urging the administration because I had a mild fever for 3 days. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

Uma Bharti prepares to return to MP politics

Through the by-elections to the Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the chances of the return of the former Chief Minister Uma Bharti to the state’s politics have begun. After a long time, his activism has increased in the state once again, along with the BJP’s electoral stage. By-elections are now to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in the state and the BJP is trying to win as many places as possible in these by-elections and for this it is working on every strategy. In the same sequence, the BJP has now started taking steps towards taking advantage of the political status of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti in the state.

The BJP, led by Uma Bharti, had won the 2003 assembly elections and had also become the chief minister but had to resign from her post due to the Hooghly controversy. After that Uma Bharti formed a separate party and her distance from the state’s politics kept increasing. Uma Bharti returned to the BJP, but her interference with the state’s politics steadily diminished and she contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh and won them.

read this also-