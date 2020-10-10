Highlights: Taiwan celebrates National Day on 10 October every year

China is irritated by countries with friendly ties to Taiwan. Although India has a cordial relationship with Taiwan. Today i.e. 10 October is Taiwan’s National Day. Indians have supported Taiwan on social media. Apart from this, posters congratulating Taiwan have been installed outside the Chinese Embassy in Delhi. This is sure to make China chilly. These posters have been arranged by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. The Chinese Embassy in India had asked the Indian media to abstain from the program. At that time also Taiwan gave a befitting reply to China.

There are such posters in Chanakyapuri. The Occupied Mainland is a map of China and has ‘Happy National Day’ written under Taiwan in capital letters. There is already anger against China and Xi Jinping on social media. Now after such posters have surfaced, China is sure to get beaten up. The Chinese Embassy falls on Shantipath. Many people have demanded renaming of Shantipath as Dalai Lama Path. This will make China realize the condition of Tibet every day.

Foreign Ministry paid thanks to Indians

Taiwan’s foreign ministry looked very happy with the overwhelming support from India on social media. In a tweet on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, ‘Many friends from India are ready to attend the celebration of Taiwan National Day. Our hearts in Taiwan are delighted with this amazing support. thank you. When we say that we like India, we believe it. get lost.’

Taiwan likes ‘India is’, said again to China, ‘Fuck you’

China will understand by ‘tit for tit’!

In fact, Taiwan celebrates its National Day on 10 October every year. China calls the region its part and wants the rest of the world to do the same. China, which calls for ‘One China’, has been calling Ladakh an ‘illegal’ union territory, an insult to India’s territorial sovereignty. When China mentioned Ladakh, there was a voice in India that it should raise the issue of Taiwan and Jinjiang.