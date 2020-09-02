BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy has made a sensational claim in the CBI investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The owner, who is seeking justice for Sushant and his family, has shared two ‘motives’. The owner feels that these two motives may be the reason behind Sushant’s ‘murder’. He shared the first motive on Twitter and said that after some time he will also share the second motive. Swamy said that the late actor was quite independent and talented for the ‘Bollywood Cartel’.

If you could not compete, you did an Eliminate

Swami tweeted, ‘The first motive for Sushant’s murder is clear. He was independent, talented and the Bollywood cartel could not ignore him. If they could not compete with him, they eliminated. The second motive I will tell later, which is political, but I need more research.

Sushant’s father had made an FIRPlease tell, it has been more than two months since Sushant’s death. He was known for all the successful films. The Hindi film industry suffered a major setback with his death. A few weeks after Sushant’s death, his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and his family.