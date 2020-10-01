Jammu: Today, in the PMO in Jammu, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, in the PMO in Jammu, made a scathing attack on the opposition about the case of burning the same tractor in Delhi and Punjab during the farmers’ protest. Significantly, the news of burning of the same tractor in Delhi and Punjab was first shown by ABP News.

Amid protests over the agriculture bill, in the PMO in Jammu on Thursday, Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh fiercely targeted the opposition. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that those people who are connected with the subject of the Kisan Bill are very happy about this bill. Have been. But those people who are not connected to this bill are taking to the streets.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the tractor which was burnt at Delhi’s India Gate was burnt by those who have no information about agriculture. He also said that the tractor that was burnt at Delhi’s India Gate was also burnt a few days ago in Ludhiana, Punjab, which clearly means that those who are performing it are professional protesters.

He said that the people performing the rent are worrying about the farmers. Dr. Singh said, ‘Demonstrations are being held on those points which are not mentioned in this legislation. A lion of Faiz Ahmed Faiz remembers, “The thing that was not mentioned in the whole decision, he has a lot of problems”. He said that people should read these three bills, this law should be read and the points which are not mentioned in these laws are causing a ruckus.