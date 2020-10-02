Kolkata: BJP leader Anupam Hazra’s Kovid-19 investigation report, which threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the event of Corona virus infection, confirmed the infection.

Health officials gave this information on Friday. Hazra has recently been appointed the BJP’s national secretary. Officials said that Hazra was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

He told that Hazra had complained of restlessness. His samples were sent to investigate the corona virus. On Thursday night, an inquiry report came in which confirmed the infection to Hazra.

Following the disputed statement, the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against Hazra accusing him of tarnishing the image of a public figure and violating the Constitution.