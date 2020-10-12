In the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP hopes to benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced in the Corona era. It is believed that the scheme has benefited people in rural areas, the credit of which will go completely to the Central Government.

During the Corona crisis, the government had put Rs 500 into the Jan Dhan accounts for three months. So far, funds have been added to the accounts of about 20 crore women. Similarly, all such schemes have been implemented, including free gas cylinders, five kg free food grains, an additional allocation of Rs.

Sources associated with the government believe that since these schemes have benefited people, it will have an impact on elections. The party’s strategy is to publicize these schemes in the seats where the BJP is fighting. Apart from this, separate announcements made for development will be counted.

JP Nadda said in Gaya – If Modi is there, it is possible, if Nitish will go ahead Bihar

BJP national president JP Nadda said that every work is possible if it is Modi. And if Bihar is Nitish, the state will move forward. The leadership of the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The need is that the leadership of Bihar should be safe in the hands of Nitish Kumar and we can do more development. We should worry about it. Nadda was addressing the first election meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya.

He praised the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The center presented a report card of the work done in five years. In 2015, told the details of promises made by the Prime Minister to the tune of one lakh 25 thousand crores. Where, how many rupees are being spent on which item. At the same time, the flaws of the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s reign were counted.

BJP announced 46 candidates for the second phase

The BJP has announced the names of 46 candidates in its third list for the Bihar assembly elections. All these seats are for the second phase voting. The party has cut tickets of three sitting MLAs in it. Earlier, 29 candidates have been announced in the first two lists.

The BJP will field its candidates for a total of 110 seats in the alliance. In this way, 35 more candidates are yet to be announced. Discussion on the names of all the candidates was completed in the BJP Central Election Committee meeting on Saturday night, but as part of the strategy, only the names of the second phase candidates have been announced. The names of the candidates will be decided soon for the remaining 35 seats.