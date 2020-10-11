The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of candidates for the assembly by-elections to be held in different states, including Dr. Gambhir Singh from Marwahi (reserved) in Chhattisgarh, in Gujarat – Dr. Pradhuman Singh Jadeja from Abadasa, Brijesh Mirza from Morbi, JB Kakadia from Dhari, Atmaram Parmar from Gadhada (reserved), Akshay Patel from Curzon, Vijay Patel from Dangs (reserved), Jeetubhai Chaudhary from Kaprada (reserve).

Talking about Jharkhand, Dr. Lewis Marandi from Dumka (reserved), Yogeshwar Mahato from Bermo, besides Oyenam Sukhoi Singh from Wangoi, Manipur, Ponam Brojan Singh from Wangjing Tenba, Nagamthang Haokip from Saitu (reserved), Singhat (reserved) Jinsuanhua’s name was announced.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases a list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha. pic.twitter.com/LV48wUHFEX – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Manas Kumar Dutta from Balasore in Odisha and Rajkishore Behera from Tiratol (reserved) were announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in this committee meeting to decide the name.