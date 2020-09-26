Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has accused the BJP of doing politics on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He alleged that the Bihar DGP, which was conducting the CBI investigation in this case, is now going to give tickets to the ruling party in the upcoming elections. So far no one knows what the CBI has got till date in the case.Chaudhary said, ‘From the beginning the BJP has been doing politics on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. No one knows what the ED and CBI have got so far. The issue is being diverted to the NCB’s drug investigation which now includes all the actresses. He also alleged that the NCB officials investigating the drug case are close to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also cited Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP, who recently took VRS to bolster his allegations. He said, ‘Bihar’s DGP, who was conducting the CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case, is now going to make the ruling party candidate in the upcoming elections in the state. We are also hearing that NCB officials investigating the drug case are very close to BJP and PM Modi. ‘

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police was investigating the case with a suicide angle. However, the family feared the murder of Sushant. Later, Bihar police also registered a case against Sushant’s father Tahrir in this case. The then DGP Gupteshwar Pandey supported the demands for a CBI probe into Sushant’s family. Later, on the recommendation of the Bihar government, the Center handed over the investigation to the CBI. A petition was also filed against this in the Supreme Court, but the top court also cleared the CBI investigation.